Shafaq News / Kirkuk's joint operations command decided today to impose a total lockdown in the governorate, to limit the outbreak of COVID-19.

The command said in a statement that the lockdown will start today 9pm until tomorrow 5am.

"Violators will be held accountable following the approved instructions and controls. Traffic detachments will seize the violators' vehicles", the command added, calling on citizens to cooperate with the security forces.