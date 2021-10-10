Kirkuk is the city with minor electoral violations, Official says

Shafaq News/ Lieutenant-General Hatem al-Maksusi, a member of the Supreme Elections Committee, confirmed that Kirkuk is one of the safest cities with the least electoral violations on Sunday. Al-Maksousi told Shafaq News Agency, "The elections have become a legitimate issue after the last statement of the religious reference (Ali) Al- Sistani." "Many people are trying to distort the image in Kirkuk, but the Governorate is united and is not affected by such rumors." Al-Maksousi pointed out that "Kirkuk is one of the safest cities with the least violations and terrorist crimes." It is noteworthy that the Kirkuk population is estimated at 1.6 million people, more than one million of whom are eligible to vote in these elections. About 66% of them received their elections IDs. Polling stations scattered across the country opened their doors at 7:00 local time to voters amid international supervision and strict security measures. About 23 million voters are eligible to vote to select 329 candidates for the parliamentary session.

