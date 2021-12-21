Kirkuk inaugurates its first domestic products exhibition
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-12-21T13:27:08+0000
Shafaq News/ The Governor of Kirkuk, Rakan al-Jubouri, inaugurated the governorate's first International Expo for Energy, Construction, and Investment earlier today, Tuesday.
In addition to private Iraqi companies, many ministries and state-owned companies took a part in the four-day exhibition launched today in the Four Seasons hall in Kirkuk.
The exhibition organized by the Golden Hawk for Conferences and Exhibition boasts a huge selection of Iraq's domestic industrial products.
In a speech he delivered during the inauguration ceremonials, Governor al-Jubouri highlighted the role of the security forces in providing a stable environment that contributes to holding such conferences.
"Kirkuk is Iraq's third city in terms of manufacture. It is praised by the Council of Ministers and its General Secretariat and the Higher Commission for Inter-Governorate Coordination," he said.