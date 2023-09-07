Kirkuk Union of Writers and Authors calls for cultural conference in support of civil peace

Shafaq News / The Union of Writers and Authors in Kirkuk called for the convening of a cultural conference in the governorate today, Thursday, in support of civil peace.

The Secretary-General of the Union, Mohammad Khudhir al-Hamdani, stated, "As intellectuals and writers, it is our duty to prevent those who attempt to sow discord among the components of Kirkuk, prevent all external interventions, and thwart anyone trying to manipulate the situation in the governorate."

The union demanded the organization of a cultural conference in Kirkuk during the upcoming month of October, in support of civil peace in the city. He emphasized that the project has been ready since last February within the union and is awaiting government support.

Several protesters supporting political factions, both Arab and Turkmen, in Kirkuk took to the streets a few days ago, blocking the main road that connects the governorate to Erbil. They were protesting against the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) intention to reopen its offices in Kirkuk, per the political agreement reached with the State Administration Coalition, which includes the political forces that constitute the current federal government under the leadership of Mohammad Shia Al Sudani.

On Saturday evening, Kirkuk witnessed the descent of dozens of Kurdish protesters in the areas predominantly inhabited by members of the Kurdish community, demanding the reopening of the road and an end to the sit-ins in front of those offices. However, this was met with gunfire, resulting in casualties and injuries.

The Iraqi security authorities imposed a curfew in Kirkuk due to the tensions that accompanied the protests in the Kurdish areas.