Kirkuk: Sufi clerics express concern over "growing" extremism

Shafaq News / Sufi clerics in Iraq called on Nehru al-Kasenzan, the head of the Sunni Qadiri al-Kasenzani tariqa, to put an end to extremist behaviors.

The head of the department for Combating Intellectual Terrorism in Kirkuk, Rami al-Abadi, said that there are people who want to revive ISIS's journey.

Al-Abadi demanded appointing moderate figures that are keen to achieve the safety and unity of the country.

"Wahhabis in Kirkuk accuse Sufis of being disbelievers and think we deserve death", he added.

For his part, Sheikh Nehru al-Kasenzan expressed support for the demands, adding that the extremists' "corrupt" doctrine has perished.