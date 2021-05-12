Kirkuk Police arrests a prominent ISIS leader

Shafaq News / Kirkuk Police Directorate announced, on Wednesday, that it arrested a prominent ISIS leader called "Talha”. The Directorate said in a statement said “based on intelligence, a joint security force arrested the terrorist known as Talha, who had participated in previous operations that targeted the Kirkuk governorate, in addition to coordinating between ISIS sleeper cells.” In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory. Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

