Kirkuk International Airport ready to receive flights, Iraqi authorities confirm 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-03T10:19:48+0000
Kirkuk International Airport ready to receive flights, Iraqi authorities confirm 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority announced that it had granted official licenses to Kirkuk International Airport to receive internal and external flights, after the Iraqi University of Technology approved the airport’s designs and maps. 

The authority said in a statement that the airport fulfilled all international standards and requirements stipulated in the legislation on licensing airports in the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority, which are identical with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

