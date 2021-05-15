Kirkuk Health Department dedicates a center to provide health care for Iraqis coming from India

Shafaq News / Kirkuk Health Department took on Saturday a new step to following up the people infected with Coronavirus.

The Director of Health Department, Dr. Nabil Hamdi Bouchnak, said in a statement “The Shifaa Hospital, which is designated for inpatients with Coronavirus is now full."

For Iraqis who returned from India, a new center has been designated to host them.

Bouchnak indicated that the infected people with mild to moderate symptoms will stay home, and the Kirkuk Health Department will provide them oxygen and take care of them. This step is to keep spaces in hospitals for those with sever symptoms to receive the necessary medical care.

He pledged citizens to commit the preventive measures and get the vaccines to curb the epidemic.