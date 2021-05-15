Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kirkuk Health Department dedicates a center to provide health care for Iraqis coming from India

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-15T17:22:22+0000
Kirkuk Health Department dedicates a center to provide health care for Iraqis coming from India

Shafaq News / Kirkuk Health Department took on Saturday a new step to following up the people infected with Coronavirus.

The Director of Health Department, Dr. Nabil Hamdi Bouchnak, said in a statement “The Shifaa Hospital, which is designated for inpatients with Coronavirus is now full."

For Iraqis who returned from India, a new center has been designated to host them.

Bouchnak indicated that the infected people with mild to moderate symptoms will stay home, and the Kirkuk Health Department will provide them oxygen and take care of them. This step is to keep spaces in hospitals for those with sever symptoms to receive the necessary medical care.

He pledged citizens to commit the preventive measures and get the vaccines to curb the epidemic.

related

An attack in Kirkuk, a terrorist killed, two soldiers wounded

Date: 2021-04-29 09:06:06
An attack in Kirkuk, a terrorist killed, two soldiers wounded

PMF comments on the Kirkuk-Erbil attack that targeted the Peshmerga forces

Date: 2021-03-29 20:48:50
PMF comments on the Kirkuk-Erbil attack that targeted the Peshmerga forces

ISIS attacks the Iraqi forces

Date: 2020-10-21 21:01:00
ISIS attacks the Iraqi forces

PMF destroys ISIS tunnels in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-03-04 09:39:15
PMF destroys ISIS tunnels in Kirkuk

The Iraqi Minister of health and environment arrives in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-04 07:35:26
The Iraqi Minister of health and environment arrives in Kirkuk

After Kirkuk terrorist attack, Iraqi MP stress the need to find solutions for eliminating ISIS

Date: 2021-05-06 15:11:56
After Kirkuk terrorist attack, Iraqi MP stress the need to find solutions for eliminating ISIS

Kirkuk operations command to impose a total lockdowns today

Date: 2021-04-05 17:45:30
Kirkuk operations command to impose a total lockdowns today

PMF member killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-11-06 17:22:50
PMF member killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk