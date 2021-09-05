Kirkuk Governor: Terrorism is being dealt with in a bad way

Shafaq News/ Kirkuk Governor, Rakan Saeed al-Jubouri, called on Sunday to hold an emergency session of the National Security Council against the backdrop of yesterday's attacks.

Al-Jubouri said in a joint press conference held today with the head of the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee, Arshad Al-Salihi, "there are vast uncovered areas, we have sent official books about the issue", noting, "There are areas in Qara Jokh, Wadi al-Naft, Abu Khanajer, al-Shai, Zgheitoun, and the Hamrin Mountains, which are used by terrorists to carry out their attacks, the latest of which was in Dokshman village."

"Terrorism is being confronted in a bad way, because everyone knows that these areas are hideouts, shelters, for the terrorists," stressing, that he supports the security forces in their demand to provide thermal cameras and other needs, "but we need new plans and military reinforcements."

For his part, Al-Salihi called for sending military reinforcements to Kirkuk, "The Global Coalition and the air force must carry out strikes targeting terrorist sites."

Al-Salihi added, "We will not accept the participation of any other force to secure Kirkuk governorate, except the federal forces."

"We have an agreed-upon proposal from all Kirkuk communities to form a force, but it has not been implemented yet, and there is a shortage in the Kirkuk police for more than four thousand members. We have 1,200 young men who have completed the requirements for their appointment in the police, but their orders have not been issued yet."

Last night, ISIS terrorists attacked the 19th Brigade, 2nd Regiment, in the Federal Police stationed in the Al-Rashad district in Kirkuk, killing 12 fighters and wounding three others.