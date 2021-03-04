Report

Kirkuk Detachments arrest ISIS militants

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-04T18:44:44+0000
Kirkuk Detachments arrest ISIS militants

Shafaq News / three ISIS members were arrested today Thursday in Kirkuk Governorate.

Kirkuk Intelligence and Security department said in a statement that its detachments arrested three ISIS terrorists in the Daquq district and Al-Nasr neighborhood in the city of Kirkuk.

The terrorists used to deliver money and food supplies to ISIS members and their families. The terrorists also sent electronic devices and laptops to the terrorists for use in "spreading the spirit of hatred among the sects in the society and threatening the safety of the citizens."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

