Killers of Brig. Gen. Jamil sought to kill another senior officer in Dhi Qar-source

Shafaq News/ The killers of Brigadier-General Ali Jamil during the tribal conflict in al-Shatra, north of Dhi Qar, intended to assassinate another senior official who was present in the field, a source revealed on Saturday.

"Brigadier-General Jamil was not killed by a lousy shot. He was shot by a sniper affiliated with one of the parties involved in the conflict," the source told Shafaq News Agency, "the target was the Deputy Commander of Somar's Operations, Major-General Jawad Abbas, who was also in the field."

"The bullet grazed Major-General Abbas's face, but it settled in the face of Brigadier-General Jamil, who was standing near the Major-General," the source continued.

"An advanced rifle was used in the assassination. A senior officer would have been another victim of this deed."

"The security forces will not stand idly. The perpetrators will be brought to justice," the source concluded.