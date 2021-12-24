Report

Kids Micro-Marathon in Baghdad: Big Small Steps

Date: 2021-12-24T10:59:00+0000
Shafaq News/ Hundreds of children participated in a kids Micro-Marathon on the Abu Nawwas street, downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Friday.

The "big small step" event organized by "EarthLink" company brought together nearly a thousand children from all over Baghdad, many of whom are orphans and martyrs offsprings.

With bouts of violence rattling the country every now and then and the economic reverberations of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iraqi children are trapped in an endless cycle of violence and increasing poverty.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Over 1.8 million children in Iraq still need urgent humanitarian aid. Many have fled from violence and remain displaced in camps. Those who are trying to return to their homes with their families face insecurity and a lack of access to public services.

