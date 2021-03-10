Kidnapped lawyer Ali Jaseb's father shot dead in Maysan

Shafaq News / A security source in Maysan reported that the father of the currently kidnapped lawyer, Ali Jaseb, was killed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Unidentified persons riding a motorcycle opened fire in al-Maared area and shot dead Jaseb's father."

Until now, the motives of the crime are still unknown.

The Iraqi lawyer and activist, Ali Jaseb, was kidnapped on October 8, 2019.

A surveillance camera documented the moment of the kidnapping, showing unidentified masked men apprehending him after a woman lured him.