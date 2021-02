Shafaq News / A security source in Najaf Governorate revealed, today, Saturday, that an armed group kidnapped demonstrators last week.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The armed group which affiliated to well-known political parties in Najaf kidnapped three protesters last week from their workplaces, and released them later on the Najaf-Karbala road."

The source added, "The kidnapped demonstrators are released after being filmed indec