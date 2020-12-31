Khazali to undermine Daewoo Company

Shafaq News / The leader of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq Movement, Qais Khazali, said on Thursday that He’s attempting to undermine Daewoo Company which is responsible of the Faw Port project, claiming that the deal was concluded by official corrupters.

Khazali said in a tweet addressing whom he called “the corrupters who passed the Korean company” "the day will come when people will hold you all accountable for the massive crime you committed against their future for your own interests."

He added, "We will work hard to repeal this crime against Iraq, and we hope all honorable people to stand with us and not remain silent."

Earlier this December, The Iraqi Minister of Transport announced a deal with the Korean company Daewoo.

"The cabinet agreed today to authorize the Ministry of Transport to contract with Daewoo to begin implementing the Faw port project." The Minister Nasser Hussein Al-Shibli said in a statement

He stressed, "We will sign with the company to establish the long-delayed Grand Faw port project, which is a dream of Iraqis." Adding, “Al-Faw projects will help to employ thousands of workers as it will be the forefront of the ports in the region."

The total cost of the project is estimated at 4.4 billion euros (5.06 billion dollars).

Iraq’s Grand Faw mega port scheme has been successively delayed largely because of the wars Iraq has lived through -- with Iran in the 1980s, the invasion of Kuwait in 1990 and the war and sectarian conflict that followed the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam, who was hanged in 2006, and lately The project also delayed after Director of Daewoo has committed suicide in Iraq.

According to Iraq’s plan, goods unloaded at the new port would then be loaded onto a new railway system and reach Europe overland more quickly than ships might reach Egypt’s Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean to the Red Sea.