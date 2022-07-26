Report

Khazaali to the UN Envoy: no foreign interference in nominating the new prime minister

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-26T19:46:54+0000
Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, Qais Khazali, and the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, stressed the need to form a new government and resolve the constitutional obligations.

The Asa'ib movement's media office said that Khazali received the UN Envoy, and they discussed recent political developments in the country, with emphasis on government formation

Khazali said the Turkish attacks require an "international, serious and important position, especially since Iraq owns the evidence to condemn the Turkish government."

Concerning choosing Mohammed al-Sudani for Prime minister, he pointed out that the selection came without “foreign interference in the selection mechanism."

In turn, Hennis-Plasschaert expressed "solidarity with the Iraqi people in the face of the recent attacks" and the necessity to complete the constitutional entitlements, including the formation of the government.

