Khatibzadeh on Iran's participation in Baghdad's summit: our response willl be based on the invitation content 

Shafaq News/ Today, Monday, Iran welcomed Iraq’s invitation to hold a regional conference in which Saudi Arabia and other countries will participate.

In a press conference held earlier on Monday, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said, “Iran has always called for dialogue in the region, and it welcomes the Iraqi invitation to hold a regional conference in which Saudi Arabia and the rest of the other countries will participate.”

He added that his country was “trying to follow a path with Saudi Arabia that leads to common points.”

The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fouad Hussein, will head to Tehran soon to present an official invitation to Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, to attend a regional summit that will be held in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, later this month.

In response to a question about Fuad Hussein’s visit to Tehran and whether it was linked to Tehran’s invitation to meet with Saudi Arabia, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman replied, “The visit of the Iraqi Foreign Minister is an ongoing work, and it is too early to speculate on the content of the message.”

He added, “We will make a decision based on the message we receive, and certainly the brotherly state of Iraq can play an important role in this regard.”

Elsewhere, Khatibzadeh said that his country “will return to the Vienna negotiations after the formation of the new government headed by Ibrahim Raisi.”

He explained, “We never left the Vienna talks, and there is a process of transfer of power in Iran, and in these processes changes are being made in the executive teams.”

In this context, he continued, “As President Raisi indicated that measures will be taken to lift the sanctions, we have to wait for the formation of the government, and this path will certainly continue.”