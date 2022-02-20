Khashan expects FSC to sustain his appeal 

Shafaq News / MP Bassem Khashan said today that he expects the Federal Supreme Court to accept the appeal he had submitted against reopening candidature for the Presidency.

Kashan told Shafaq News agency that reopening candidature violates Article 2 of the law of candidacy for the position of President, noting that he will adhere to the Court's final decision, whatever it turns out to be.

For his part, the leader in al-Fatah coalition, A'ed al-Hilali, told Shafaq News agency that another Kurdish candidate will be lucky enough to take over the Presidency of the Republic in case the appeal was sustained, who is Khalid Sadiq Abdulaziz, "I think he will be agreed upon by the Kurdish forces."

The Federal Supreme Court is scheduled to hold a session next Wednesday, to issue its ruling regarding the appeal that was submitted against the Parliament's decision to reopen the candidature for Presidency.

On February 8, the Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, reopened the door for receiving Presidential candidacies, after failing to hold the Parliamentary session.

The Parliament decided to reopen the door for receiving candidacies for the position of President of the Republic, starting from Wednesday, February 9, 2022 for three days only.