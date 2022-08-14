Report

Khashan accuses armed Sadrists of assaulting him

Date: 2022-08-14T17:13:34+0000
Shafaq News/ Independent lawmaker Bassem Khashan accused members of Saraya al-Salam (The Peace Companies), a paramilitary group affiliated with the Sadrist movement, of assaulting him and his brother Fahem, the Sheikh of al-Barakat tribe, in Al-Diwaniyah earlier today, Sunday.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Khashan said, "members of Saraya al-Salam carrying weapons, including a BKC, attacked me this evening, but caused no injuries."

Khashan said that he was on a visit to a physician with his brother, Fahem, and two cousins without his bodyguards.

"The assailants were identified as members of Saraya al-Salam," he said.

A source told Shafaq News Agency on Sunday that a group of unknown assailants attacked the Independent lawmaker in the southern governorate.

The assailants physically assaulted Khashan, who used his gun to defend himself, according to the source.

Al-Barakats called its fellow tribespeople to attend "fully armed" at the headquarters of the tribe, according to the source.

