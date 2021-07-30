Khanaqin's Police reveal the motive of the recent arrest campaign against activists in the district

Shafaq News/ Khanaqin's Police Chief, Diyar Shawkat, revealed on Friday the reason for arresting a group of activists involved in the demonstrations in the district.

Shawkat told Shafaq News Agency that the detainees are wanted by the Judiciary for assaulting a National Security Officer last month.

"The officer was intercepted in Bakhtiara by a group of demonstrators while heading to his work. When the demonstrators attempted to hinder him from reaching his destination, they exchanged a few words. The altercation unfolded, and the demonstrators assaulted the officer and slurred at him, which prompted him to file a lawsuit," Shawkat said.

The Police Chief denied social media reports about arresting them for demonstrating, indicating that they came out to police once the arrest warrants were issued.

Earlier today, activists in Khanaqin said that security forces hold demonstrators in custody with no formal charges filed.

Activists told Shafaq News Agency, "security forces arrested a group of activists involved in the demonstrations, including Rabaa', a Muay Thai professional from Bakhtiari, without disclosing a reason for the arrest."

The demonstrators called on the local authorities to release the detainees, respect law and Freedom of speech, and disclose the motive of the arrest to the public opinion.

An official source said that the Investigation Court in Khanaqin had assigned a public defense attorney to the detainees, indicating that they might be able to bail themselves out by next week.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent contacted the Deputy Commissioner of the district, Delir Hasan, who refuted the allegations without providing any details.