Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Khanaqin responds to Services privatization attempts 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-16T13:42:46+0000
Khanaqin responds to Services privatization attempts 

Shafaq News/ A member of Khanaqin's Cooperative Action Committee lambasted the plots to privatize the district's services and exploit them for electoral campaigning.

Committee Member, Salah Abdallah, said, "the privatization of services is not accepted publicly, and it damages all the segments of society. Services are a duty of the government that only it can discharge."

"Some political parties' bids to exploit the services and the duties of state departments for their electoral interests; most notably mobile power stations in Khanaqin and other areas, which turned out to be non-existent political and electoral achievements."

"Services are an entitlement to the people and a national duty upon all government agencies, away from any partisan or political interests that are categorically rejected."

related

Some demonstrators withdraw in Khanaqin; others decide to stay in streets

Date: 2021-07-02 17:09:05
Some demonstrators withdraw in Khanaqin; others decide to stay in streets

Casualties among army personnel in an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-28 18:10:57
Casualties among army personnel in an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Khanaqin struggles amid a drinking water crisis

Date: 2021-04-27 15:43:16
Khanaqin struggles amid a drinking water crisis

Khanaqin protestors withdraw after reaching an agreement with the local authorities

Date: 2021-07-04 10:15:14
Khanaqin protestors withdraw after reaching an agreement with the local authorities

New security reinforcements in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-09-05 11:40:27
New security reinforcements in Khanaqin

Two injured in an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Date: 2021-04-27 21:02:55
Two injured in an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

A commander in the PMF was killed in Khanaqin terrorist attack

Date: 2020-09-07 06:11:44
A commander in the PMF was killed in Khanaqin terrorist attack

Khanaqin: 39 candidates for three seats and three women to represent the Kurdish parties

Date: 2021-05-10 14:59:20
Khanaqin: 39 candidates for three seats and three women to represent the Kurdish parties