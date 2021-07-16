Khanaqin responds to Services privatization attempts 

Shafaq News/ A member of Khanaqin's Cooperative Action Committee lambasted the plots to privatize the district's services and exploit them for electoral campaigning.

Committee Member, Salah Abdallah, said, "the privatization of services is not accepted publicly, and it damages all the segments of society. Services are a duty of the government that only it can discharge."

"Some political parties' bids to exploit the services and the duties of state departments for their electoral interests; most notably mobile power stations in Khanaqin and other areas, which turned out to be non-existent political and electoral achievements."

"Services are an entitlement to the people and a national duty upon all government agencies, away from any partisan or political interests that are categorically rejected."