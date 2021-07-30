Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Khanaqin residents express concern over "suspicious" project

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-30T09:25:55+0000
Khanaqin residents express concern over "suspicious" project

Shafaq News/ Establishing a commercial project in the outskirts of Khanaqin district aroused a popular and official rejection due to, "suspicious" approvals and the invalidity of the land allocated for the project which was sold for only one million and 150 thousand dinars.

Ali Ghazi Agha, Director of Immigration department of Khanaqin told Shafaq News Agency, " Khanaqin residents reject establishing a commercial building in the area adjacent to the Corniche Street and the city's entrance yard within the plot numbered 1/194 [...] especially amid ambiguous atmosphere and suspicious approvals."

Agha expressed astonishment at the water and sewage departments granting official approvals for the project, knowing that they had previously refused to do so.

"The locals submitted official objection letters to the district's administration," Agha said, "the land was appropriated in the fifties to widen the corniche street and the old entrance to the city. There are also a main water pipeline and a sewage line."

"How did the former director of Khanaqin municipality grant the beneficiary person, who is a contractor, approvals for the project through an unannounced bid for of one million and 150 thousand dinars?", he wondered.

Agha revealed that he had received threats from the director of Khanaqin sewers because of his rejection of a suspicious project that harms the public interest, after exposing the priorities of the project and the great damages resulting from it.

related

A Commandos brigade withdraws from a disputed area between Erbil and Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-15 13:48:29
A Commandos brigade withdraws from a disputed area between Erbil and Baghdad

Khanaqin is facing a stifling potable water crisis, official says

Date: 2021-05-24 15:12:53
Khanaqin is facing a stifling potable water crisis, official says

Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to besiege ISIS in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-06 13:50:49
Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to besiege ISIS in Khanaqin

Khanaqin attack: Two ISIS terrorists arrested

Date: 2021-02-06 10:56:53
Khanaqin attack: Two ISIS terrorists arrested

Child killed and another injured in an IED blast in Khanaqin

Date: 2021-05-31 14:03:45
Child killed and another injured in an IED blast in Khanaqin

Protestors block Al-Muqdadiya-Khanaqin highway

Date: 2020-08-25 09:06:17
Protestors block Al-Muqdadiya-Khanaqin highway

ISIS's financier in Khanaqin district arrested

Date: 2021-02-19 17:52:28
ISIS's financier in Khanaqin district arrested

A new mass grave discovered between Kifri and Khanaqin

Date: 2021-06-06 19:35:53
A new mass grave discovered between Kifri and Khanaqin