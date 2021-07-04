Report

Khanaqin protestors withdraw after reaching an agreement with the local authorities

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-04T10:15:14+0000
Shafaq News/ Activists in Khanaqin confirmed they will be ending demonstrations upon government promises to address the services shortage problem.

Activist Abbas al-Arkwazi, told Shafaq News Agency that the Khanaqin administration met with the demonstrators, noting that it was agreed to address the crisis within a month, in coordination with the Diyala local government.

He added that the demonstrators withdrew and removed the sit-in tents, allowing the local administration to address problems and meet service demands, pointing out that Federal forces reopened al-Munthiriya International Road and removed the sit-in tents to allow the passage of commercial convoys.

According to al-Arkwazi, establishing a mobile power station from Khanaqin is a booster station to treat the power shortage crisis, and an important step to solving a lot of Khanaqin's problems.

