Khanaqin demonstrators threaten to block an international road if their demands are not met
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-07-01T10:09:58+0000
Shafaq News/ Popular protests escalated in Khanaqin, northeast of Diyala, today, where demonstrators called for the dismissal of corrupt officials and directors of departments.
Civil activists in Khanaqin told Shafaq News agency that protesters pitched tents, and demanded the Integrity Commission to hold corrupt officials accountable for the collapse and deterioration of services in Khanaqin.
They confirmed that a major demonstration will take place early next week, noting that Al-Mundhiriya-Khanaqin international road will remain blocked until their demands are met.
Since Wednesday, Khanaqin has been witnessing massive protests against poor services, including power and potable water shortage.