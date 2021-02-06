Khanaqin attack: Two ISIS terrorists arrested

Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported on Saturday that the security forces arrested two terrorists of "ISIS" organization, indicating that the arrestees participated in the armed attack that killed five fighters of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi (popular mobilization forces-PMF), last Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "today, a security force arrested two ISIS members,” adding, “the two members had a role in the attack that took place in Naft Khanah area in Khanaqin district, in which five fighters of Al-Hashd (PMF) were killed.”

On Tuesday, February 2, five fighters from PMF were killed in an ambush set by the extremist organization in the village of Ein Al-Samak in Naft Khana.

PMF launched a “wide” security operation in Naft Khana areas of Khanaqin district, east of Diyala Governorate, in response to the attack launched by ISIS.