Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Khanaqin attack: Two ISIS terrorists arrested

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-06T10:56:53+0000
Khanaqin attack: Two ISIS terrorists arrested

Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported on Saturday that the security forces arrested two terrorists of "ISIS" organization, indicating that the arrestees participated in the armed attack that killed five fighters of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi (popular mobilization forces-PMF), last Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "today, a security force arrested two ISIS members,” adding, “the two members had a role in the attack that took place in Naft Khanah area in Khanaqin district, in which five fighters of Al-Hashd (PMF) were killed.”

On Tuesday, February 2, five fighters from PMF were killed in an ambush set by the extremist organization in the village of Ein Al-Samak in Naft Khana.

PMF launched a “wide” security operation in Naft Khana areas of Khanaqin district, east of Diyala Governorate, in response to the attack launched by ISIS.

related

A commander in the PMF was killed in Khanaqin terrorist attack

Date: 2020-09-07 06:11:44
A commander in the PMF was killed in Khanaqin terrorist attack

Daesh kills and wounds 5 people in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-10-21 19:57:49
Daesh kills and wounds 5 people in Khanaqin

Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to besiege ISIS in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-06 13:50:49
Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to besiege ISIS in Khanaqin

Protestors block Al-Muqdadiya-Khanaqin highway

Date: 2020-08-25 09:06:17
Protestors block Al-Muqdadiya-Khanaqin highway

Clashes between ISIS and security forces in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-12-29 17:46:17
Clashes between ISIS and security forces in Khanaqin

Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-25 18:57:32
Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

A Commandos brigade withdraws from a disputed area between Erbil and Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-15 13:48:29
A Commandos brigade withdraws from a disputed area between Erbil and Baghdad

ISIS attack: Two civilians’ bodies were found on Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-27 08:17:37
ISIS attack: Two civilians’ bodies were found on Khanaqin