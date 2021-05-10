Khanaqin: 39 candidates for three seats and three women to represent the Kurdish parties

Shafaq News/ An official source in Diyala revealed on Monday that 39 candidates will be running for the elections in Khanaqin constituent.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the candidates will be contesting for three seats in the constituent that encompasses the district of Khanaqin, and the sub-districts of Jalawla, al-Saadiya, Qarah Tapa, and Jabara.

The total count of voters in the electoral district is 205,557, distributed over eight registration centers, 90 ballot centers, and 467 ballot cabins.

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), and Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party will be running for the elections with a single candidate for each, all of whom are women.