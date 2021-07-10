Khamis al-Khanjar visits Masrour Barzani 

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, hosted on Saturday the head of al-Azm Alliance, Khamis al-Khanjar, and his accompanying delegation in the capital city of the Region, Erbil.

Barzani and al-Khanjar, according to the former's office, exchanged views on the political and security situation in Iraq and the disputes between the Regional and Federal governments, stressing the need to resolve this issue pursuant to the Iraqi constitution.

The meeting discussed the preparations for the Iraqi legislative elections, calling for holding a free and fair election that guarantees the rights of all the Iraqi communities and meets their aspirations.