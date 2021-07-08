Khamis al-Khanjar pillories the UAV attack on Erbil

Shafaq News/ The leader of al-Azm Alliance, Khamis al-Khanjar, condemned the attack on Erbil's International Airport that took place two days ago by an unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).

Al-Khanjar tweeted earlier today, Thursday, "the recurrence of attacks on Erbil is a dangerous message jeopardizing Iraq's unity and sovereignty. We must stand together with Kurdistan's security and stability against any suspicious attempts to incite strife that threatens our unity."

"Our people need to be construction, services, and electricity, and does not need rockets and explosives. Be thou cool and peace, Erbil of fraternity and generosity," he added.