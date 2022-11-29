Khamenei to al-Sudani: Iraq's security is as important as the security of Iran

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-sudani has met with Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the Iranian capital, Tehran, an official readout by the former's office said on Tuesday.

Al-Sudani, according to the readout, expressed his gratitude for Iran's support to Iraq and its help during the battle against terrorism, laying emphasis on joint action to combat extremism, terrorism, and drug abuse.

The prime minister reiterated his government's commitment to the Iraqi constitution that prohibits making Iraq a stepping stone to attacks against its neighbors.

Al-Sudani said that the new cabinet's priorities are services and economy, hoping that the good ties with Iran help upholding these priorities.

Khamenei, according to the readout, extended congratulations to al-Sudani for his appointment as prime minister, highlighting Iraq's youth and resources.

The Iranian leader stressed that Iraq's security is as important as the security of Iran, urging the Iraqis to show more unity and solidarity.

Iranian media quoted Khamenei saying that security disturbances in Iran will definitely impinge upon Iraq as well.

"Unfortunately, this menace is cropping up in some areas of Iraq. The only solution is for the central Iraqi government to exercise greater sovereignty over those areas," he said.