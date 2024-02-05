Khamenei's advisor arrives in Baghdad

Khamenei's advisor arrives in Baghdad
2024-02-05T07:19:40+00:00

Shafaq News/ Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Monday morning for a one-day visit.

"Ahmadian was received by Essam al-Saedi, Deputy National Security Advisor of Iraq, and held a meeting with him," a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News agency that Ahmadian is scheduled to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and other Iraqi officials during his visit.

It is worth noting that Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji, who visited Erbil at the head of a high-level security delegation from Baghdad to investigate the Iranian shelling that targeted Erbil in mid-January, confirmed after the visit that "the allegations of targeting a Mossad headquarters in Erbil are baseless."

Following this, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, who is the representative of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, made a phone call to al-Araji, during which he warned that any operation "that Israel might carry out" against his country from any country would be met with a response.

This is the first visit by Major General Ahmadian to Baghdad since he took over the position in June 2023, replacing Admiral Ali Shamkhani.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon