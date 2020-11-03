Khamenei representative in Iraq passes away from COVID-19

Shafaq News / Iranian newspaper "Hamshari" reported on Tuesday that Sheikh Najaf Najafi Rouhani, the representative of the Iranian Supreme leader in Iraq passed away from COVID-19.

Rouhani, who was previously responsible for representing the mission of the Iranian guide in Medina, then assumed the same position in Iraq later and was providing services to Iranian visitors in Karbala.

Moreover, Iran had announced, earlier that several COVID-19 cases and fatalities had been registered among Iranian officials, including ministers and advisers to Khamenei, as well as military leaders, the last of whom was the commander of the Revolutionary Guard Air Force.



