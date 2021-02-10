Khamenei addressing Iraqi youth: a "bright future" awaits you

Shafaq News / The Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sent a message to Iraqi youth, in which he said that a "bright future" awaits them.

In the same context, the head of the judiciary in Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, who is currently visiting Baghdad, announced that Khamenei had agreed to release some Iraqi prisoners in his country with the stipulation that Iraq releases Iranian detainees.

The semi-official Iranian agency, Fars, quoted Raisi saying, "issuing amnesty for Iranian prisoners in Iraq represents an important issue, and according to the law it is the prerogative of the President of the Republic and the Iraqi Prime Minister, and this issue is pursued in particular until the desired result is achieved."

The negotiations between the two parties resulted in an agreement to issue a presidential pardon for several Iranian prisoners in Iraqi prisons, while the rest would be returned to Iran to spend the remainder of their imprisonment in their country's prisons.