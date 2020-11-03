Khamenei: Iraqi youth will not allow the US to invade their country

Shafaq News / Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Tuesday that "young people and believers" in Iraq will prevent the US from "infiltrating their country under the pretext of defeating terrorist groups".

Khamenei said through his twitter account that Americans committed sins in the region and supported Takfiri organizations.

Khamenei added that the US is planning to invade other countries, including Iraq, whose youth and believers will not allow the Americans to "penetrate into their country".