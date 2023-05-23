Key Suspect in 2014 Speicher Massacre Apprehended by Iraqi Intelligence

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Military Intelligence Agency on Tuesday announced the capture of a key suspects involved in the 2014 Speicher massacre.

The suspect, according to an official statement, was arrested in a security operation in the governorate of Saladin.

"In a proactive and high-quality operation, our teams in the Baghdad Intelligence Directorate have managed to apprehend a perpetrator involved in the Speicher massacre," it said.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, had an outstanding arrest warrant against him under the terrorism act, section 4/1.

The successful operation followed precise intelligence data and was executed in collaboration with the Saladin Intelligence Directorate, the statement added.