Key Suspect in 2014 Speicher Massacre Apprehended by Iraqi Intelligence

2023-05-23T17:06:00.000000Z

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Military Intelligence Agency on Tuesday announced the capture of a key suspects involved in the 2014 Speicher massacre.

The suspect, according to an official statement, was arrested in a security operation in the governorate of Saladin.

"In a proactive and high-quality operation, our teams in the Baghdad Intelligence Directorate have managed to apprehend a perpetrator involved in the Speicher massacre," it said.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, had an outstanding arrest warrant against him under the terrorism act, section 4/1.

The successful operation followed precise intelligence data and was executed in collaboration with the Saladin Intelligence Directorate, the statement added.

Related News

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English كوردى عربي
English كوردى عربي
Radio