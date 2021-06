Shafaq News/ Katyusha rockets landed today evening inside Saladin’s thermal Power plant in Samarra district.

The Ministry of Electricity’s media office stated that the attack caused severe damage to the generating unit.

In Saladin, Kirkuk, Diyala, Baghdad, and other southern governorates, power transmission towers are being attacked by unknown parties, putting supply lines out of service, and causing a complete power outage in nine Iraqi governorates.