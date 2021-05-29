Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada deplores PM Kadhimi's stance towards US

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson for Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, a prominent Iraqi armed faction, lashed out on Saturday at the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, accusing him of "executing a US project in Iraq".

The spokesperson of the Iran-backed armed faction, Kazem al-Fartousi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "Sadly, the Iraqi government is always silent in such situations and does not step up to defend armed factions inside Iraq against the attacks of the United States."

He added, "The government should adopt a firm position towards this targeting of Iraqi people and the sovereignty of the country."

Al-Fartousi stressed, "The silence of the Iraqi government in such situations is flagrant and very dangerous, and it is caused by the hegemony of the United States and the agreements by which current PM al-Kadhimi is abiding."

According to informed sources, the website "The Daily Caller" had published on Friday a report revealing that the US Ministry of Defence is requesting the permission of President Joe Biden to launch attacks on Iranian-backed Shiite armed factions in Iraq.

Another source mentioned that the National Security Council will be discussing the US plans and other choices at the White House. It added that if and once Biden's permission is obtained, the attacks will be launched within short and undefined delays.

The US accuses Iranian-backed Iraqi armed factions of launching systemic rocket attacks on US troops in Iraq, the last of which having taken place on Monday on the Ain al-Asad military Airbase, which hosts US and other international troops.