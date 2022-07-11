Kata'ib Imam Ali leader: al-Ameri is our candidate for premiership 

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the Imam Ali Battalions, Shebl al-Zaydi, backed Hadi al-Ameri as a top contender for the premiership of Iraq despite the latter's rejection.

In a tweet he shared on Saturday, al-Zaydi said that the head of al-Fatah bloc enjoys "the acceptance and consensus" that qualities him for the post.

"The wise people of the Coordination Framework shall prioritize the interest of the country and social peace in a 'national service and rise' government," he said.

Al-Zaydi said, "the international acceptance made by some and believed by the weak people is a consolidation of reliance."

Earlier today, the head of al-Fatah bloc refuted media reports claiming that a conflict over the premiership has pitted him against his allies in the Coordination Framework.

Al-Ameri said in a press release, "at a time our honored people anticipate achieving the constitutional entitlements, forming a government, and approving its national program; we noticed that some media outlets are sharing different news and commentaries claiming that Coordination Framework witnesses a competition between al-Ameri and other people over the premiership and that this competition might deconstruct it."

Al-Ameri dismissed these reports as "unfounded" and "probably paid for", stressing that he "is not a candidate for the post and refuses naming him to it."

"My priority is the unity of the Framework. I will offer support to any candidate the brothers agree upon despite our decision that we will not participate in any government."