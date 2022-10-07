Kata'ib Hezbollah: to put Al-Kadhimi behind the bars

Shafaq News/ Kata'ib Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades) vowed to place the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi behind bars after forming the new government.

Abu Ali al-Askari, the security official in the Brigades, said on Twitter, "Friends ask about the position of the Hezbollah Brigades on the recent events… we did not find a serious threat to intervene to protect our people and our country."

"The brigades will work to place Al-Kadhimi, the treacherous, behind bars after handing over the government's duties to a new prime minister." The Shi'ite military group official said.

"The Brigades confirmed that they do not have any representation in the Iraqi parliament and that they have not and will not participate in forming a government," Al-Askari said.

Kata'ib Hezbollah is one of several Shi'ite forces that U.S. officials say are backed and trained, but Tehran denies this.

Kata'ib Hezbollah and other Iran-aligned forces in Iraq are among the groups known for their hostility to Al-Kadhimi by releasing statements against his government management and handling different security situations in the country.

The Brigades were listed by the United States as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group in 2009 for "attacking U.S. forces and destabilizing Iraq."