Kata'ib Hezbollah to al-Sadr: respect the Arbaeen

Shafaq News/ The Kata'ib Hezbollah movement on Sunday urged the Sadrist movement to refrain from escalation ahead of the Arbaeen, denying ties to the bombardment of the US military bases in Syria.

In a blog he shared on Telegram, the head of the security file in the Iran-backed paramilitary group, Abu Ali al-Askari, called the "political rivals and competitors" to avoid escalations ahead of the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein and rein in "media mercenaries".

"The Kata'ib Hezbollah did not exchange bombardment with the American invaders last week, neither in Iraq nor Syria," he said, "the Turkish forces shall be removed from Iraq. This should be achieved in two phases: the first, evacuating the advanced bases. The second, clearing the border areas from their mercenaries."

"The resistance and their comrades can do it," he concluded.