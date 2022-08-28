Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kata'ib Hezbollah to al-Sadr: respect the Arbaeen

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-28T17:00:51+0000
Kata'ib Hezbollah to al-Sadr: respect the Arbaeen

Shafaq News/ The Kata'ib Hezbollah movement on Sunday urged the Sadrist movement to refrain from escalation ahead of the Arbaeen, denying ties to the bombardment of the US military bases in Syria.

In a blog he shared on Telegram, the head of the security file in the Iran-backed paramilitary group, Abu Ali al-Askari, called the "political rivals and competitors" to avoid escalations ahead of the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein and rein in "media mercenaries".

"The Kata'ib Hezbollah did not exchange bombardment with the American invaders last week, neither in Iraq nor Syria," he said, "the Turkish forces shall be removed from Iraq. This should be achieved in two phases: the first, evacuating the advanced bases. The second, clearing the border areas from their mercenaries."

"The resistance and their comrades can do it," he concluded.

related

Kata'ib Hezbollah: Tomorrow's demonstrations aim to postpone the elections

Date: 2021-05-24 21:49:32
Kata'ib Hezbollah: Tomorrow's demonstrations aim to postpone the elections

Kata'ib Hezbollah responds to SMC's official story on Balad base drone attack

Date: 2022-01-15 16:09:00
Kata'ib Hezbollah responds to SMC's official story on Balad base drone attack

Kata'ib Hezbollah joins Hasan Nasrallah's "Deterrence Equation" 

Date: 2021-06-16 17:51:05
Kata'ib Hezbollah joins Hasan Nasrallah's "Deterrence Equation" 

Kata'ib Hezbollah brigades enter military convoys to al-Anbar

Date: 2022-02-06 15:21:02
Kata'ib Hezbollah brigades enter military convoys to al-Anbar

Kata'ib Hezbollah calls the security forces to cooperate with the armed factions to kick out the "U.S. Enemy"

Date: 2021-06-28 17:48:04
Kata'ib Hezbollah calls the security forces to cooperate with the armed factions to kick out the "U.S. Enemy"

Kata'ib Hezbollah: US is facilitating the terrorists' movements on the borders

Date: 2022-02-06 19:29:53
Kata'ib Hezbollah: US is facilitating the terrorists' movements on the borders

Kata'ib Hezbollah criticizes targeting the U.S. embassy

Date: 2021-07-08 16:38:33
Kata'ib Hezbollah criticizes targeting the U.S. embassy

Kata'ib Hezbollah on Russia and Ukraine: both are oppressors 

Date: 2022-02-27 20:23:42
Kata'ib Hezbollah on Russia and Ukraine: both are oppressors 