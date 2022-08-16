Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kata'ib Hezbollah says it might take "field decisions"  to protect social peace 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-16T13:52:44+0000
Kata'ib Hezbollah says it might take "field decisions"  to protect social peace 

Shafaq News/ Kata'ib Hezbollah-Iraq on Tuesday dismissed the discourse of adding fuel to conflicts and popular muscle flexing in reference to the Sadrist movement's sit-in in Baghdad's Green Zone, warning of "field decisions" to "protect social peace".

An official statement of the Iran-backed paramilitary group urged the "wisepeople" of Iraq to "pursue wisdom, respect the Judicial institution, refer to the constitution the people voted for, and give priority to reconciliation and peaceful solutions, instead of making threats."

"Deviating from the principles of peace,  using a speech that fuels the crises, flexing populist muscles, scaring the civilians, assaulting public and private properties... might lead to an internal conflict that draws the country back to the era of injustice, tyranny, dictatorship, and mass graves."

Kata'ib Hezbollah-Iraq reiterated its rejection to participate in any government, but said it "will defend the system, sanctities, and Iraqi blood."

The statement said that the group might "take field decisions to protect the social peace" to "prevent the situation from slipping into what the enemies of Iraq want and in line of our religious beliefs."

related

Kata'ib Hezbollah responds to SMC's official story on Balad base drone attack

Date: 2022-01-15 16:09:00
Kata'ib Hezbollah responds to SMC's official story on Balad base drone attack

Kata'ib Hezbollah joins Hasan Nasrallah's "Deterrence Equation" 

Date: 2021-06-16 17:51:05
Kata'ib Hezbollah joins Hasan Nasrallah's "Deterrence Equation" 

Kata'ib Hezbollah brigades enter military convoys to al-Anbar

Date: 2022-02-06 15:21:02
Kata'ib Hezbollah brigades enter military convoys to al-Anbar

Kata'ib Hezbollah calls the security forces to cooperate with the armed factions to kick out the "U.S. Enemy"

Date: 2021-06-28 17:48:04
Kata'ib Hezbollah calls the security forces to cooperate with the armed factions to kick out the "U.S. Enemy"

Kata'ib Hezbollah: US is facilitating the terrorists' movements on the borders

Date: 2022-02-06 19:29:53
Kata'ib Hezbollah: US is facilitating the terrorists' movements on the borders

Kata'ib Hezbollah criticizes targeting the U.S. embassy

Date: 2021-07-08 16:38:33
Kata'ib Hezbollah criticizes targeting the U.S. embassy

Kata'ib Hezbollah on Russia and Ukraine: both are oppressors 

Date: 2022-02-27 20:23:42
Kata'ib Hezbollah on Russia and Ukraine: both are oppressors 

Kata'ib Hezbollah hints at "fallacies" in the Iraq-U.S. agreement: will announce our position later

Date: 2021-07-27 17:20:30
Kata'ib Hezbollah hints at "fallacies" in the Iraq-U.S. agreement: will announce our position later