Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kata'ib Hezbollah responds to SMC's official story on Balad base drone attack

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-15T16:09:00+0000
Kata'ib Hezbollah responds to SMC's official story on Balad base drone attack

Shafaq News/ The leading figure in the Kata'ib Hezbollah movement, Abu Ali al-Askari, refuted the official statement of the Iraqi Security Media Cell (SMC) on Saturday morning's attack on the Balad military bases in Saladin.

Abu Ali al-Askari tweeted, "the version of the story told by the Security Media Cell is ridiculous and has many fallacies."

"The drones used in Iraq are only two types: the first is an offensive (suicidal) drone," he explained, "It moves directly toward the target, and it does not have the capability to alter its trajectory or go back to the launching base (single use)."

"The second type is the reconnaissance craft. It cannot operate in foggy weather and it does not need to be close to the target. In fact, it cannot be seen by unarmed eye most of the time."

"[for] reconnaissance, no more than a single drone is needed to do the job. Nevertheless, it is a piloted craft, it has no choice for it to run as the SMC said; similar to your commander and the kids behind him."

Earlier today, a drone squadron attacked the Balad base in Saladin.

related

Kata'ib Hezbollah announces its position from targeting diplomatic missions

Date: 2020-09-18 13:59:07
Kata'ib Hezbollah announces its position from targeting diplomatic missions

Kata'ib Hezbollah: The election results were manipulated

Date: 2021-10-17 19:16:33
Kata'ib Hezbollah: The election results were manipulated

Iraqi authorities issued an arrest warrant against a leader of Katai'b Hezbollah

Date: 2020-12-27 17:08:09
Iraqi authorities issued an arrest warrant against a leader of Katai'b Hezbollah

With a flower in hand and a sword in the other, Kata'ib Hezbollah calls for escalating protests against the election results

Date: 2021-10-24 06:01:16
With a flower in hand and a sword in the other, Kata'ib Hezbollah calls for escalating protests against the election results

Kata'ib Hezbollah brigades attack Al-Kadhimi for dismissing security leaders

Date: 2021-01-22 17:08:43
Kata'ib Hezbollah brigades attack Al-Kadhimi for dismissing security leaders

Blaming the "election results conspiracy", Kata'ib Hezbollah condemns Diyala's attack

Date: 2021-10-27 17:33:18
Blaming the "election results conspiracy", Kata'ib Hezbollah condemns Diyala's attack

Kata'ib Hezbollah responds al-Ani's statements: wicked deception

Date: 2021-04-14 17:09:49
Kata'ib Hezbollah responds al-Ani's statements: wicked deception

Iraq's Kata'ib Hezbollah warned against "splitting" the most prominent component

Date: 2022-01-08 21:05:31
Iraq's Kata'ib Hezbollah warned against "splitting" the most prominent component