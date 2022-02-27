Kata'ib Hezbollah on Russia and Ukraine: both are oppressors

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-27T20:23:42+0000

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the Kata'ib Hezbollah paramilitary group, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, said that his movement does not support any of the Russian-Ukrainian war sides, stressing that Washington has lured Moscow into the Ukrainian precipice. "The military action in eastern Europe portends a difficult phase the region, and the entire world, will go through," amid this situation, no party shall be supported against the other. Both are oppressors." "Russia, and the Soviet Union before, are not less bloody than Europe and the United States," he continued, "for the interest of the nation and the Resistance Axis, the west shall lose the war, to deter their evil from the region and all the oppressed people in the third world, against the invading Russians." Al-Hamidawi said that Russia will need a miracle to win this war after the sanctions the West imposed on it. "As the Russian forces advance in Ukraine, it will sink in the costly streets war," he said, "they should have thought thoroughly before taking the step the Americans forced them to take."

