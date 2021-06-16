Kata'ib Hezbollah joins Hasan Nasrallah's "Deterrence Equation"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-16T17:51:05+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary group, Kata'ib Hezbollah, announced on Wednesday joining the "deterrence equation" against Israel, warning of "Regional War" if anything jeopardizes Jerusalem. A statement of the movement said, "the Zionist entity has tried over the past decades to impose a security equation that enables it to confront any force that threatens its entity from inside or outside occupied Palestine, and it has allowed itself to violate it taking advantage of the support of the United States and its allying traitorous rulers." "In application of this equation, it has committed major crimes against the peoples of the region, including Iraq, against which it has launched numerous attacks, and is still threatening to carry out more, in addition to its efforts to spread chaos and crises, and destabilize the country's security." "The brutality of the Zionists was restricted against innocent Palestinians but went beyond to the rest of the region. It assassinated leaders and fighters who were stationed to fight the criminal ISIS, which puts the free Iraqis before the choice of defending their people and their sanctities, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first of the two Qiblas, and the third of the Two Holy Mosques, and the Seal of the Prophets and Messengers, may God bless him and his family." "The people of the region have become certain that they will not enjoy safety with the presence of this enemy and that its demise, with God's permission, will mark the beginning of a phase in which true peace will be spread and calm prevails throughout the region." Kata'ib Hezbollah said that "its entry into the deterrence equation," warning, "whatever endangers Jerusalem means a regional war, which was put forward by the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah." On May 25, the anniversary of the withdrawal of Israeli forces from south Lebanon, the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, said, "the equation to be reached is: violating Jerusalem and sanctities will lead to a regional war." He added that the Israelis should understand that "harming the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem and the holy sites is different from any other attack they are doing. The response to that will not stop at the borders of the resistance in the Gaza Strip," deeming this step a "deterrence equation with Israel".

