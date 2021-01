Shafaq News / Kata’ib Hezbollah on Wednesday, expressed its readiness to provide to provide practical guidance to the so-called "liberation movements" in the United States.

The spokesman for Iraq’ Hezbollah, Abu Ali Al-Askari, said, in a tweet "the Islamic Resistance's security advisors are ready to provide advice and training for liberation movements in the Non-United States of America (USA)."

He added that "particular sites will be secured for this purpose."