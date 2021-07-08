Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kata'ib Hezbollah criticizes targeting the U.S. embassy

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-08T16:38:33+0000
Kata'ib Hezbollah criticizes targeting the U.S. embassy

Shafaq News/ The Security official of Kata'ib Hezbollah movement, Abu Ali al-Askari, expressed his rejection to targeting diplomatic missions by the "Resistance" factions.

In a blog on Telegram, al-Askari said, "Resistance, in all its forms, is an inherent right for the Iraqi people."

"Whoever defends the occupation Forces and the killers of the Iraqi people is a traitor criminal," he said.

Al-Askari urged the Resistance Factions to respect the "rules of engagement", warning the "Enemy" of "harsh response"..

related

Kata'ib Hezbollah threatens Al-Kadhimi.."will not escape the punishment"

Date: 2020-07-31 15:46:49
Kata'ib Hezbollah threatens Al-Kadhimi.."will not escape the punishment"

Kata'ib Hezbollah announces its position from targeting diplomatic missions

Date: 2020-09-18 13:59:07
Kata'ib Hezbollah announces its position from targeting diplomatic missions

Iraqi authorities issued an arrest warrant against a leader of Katai'b Hezbollah

Date: 2020-12-27 17:08:09
Iraqi authorities issued an arrest warrant against a leader of Katai'b Hezbollah

Kata'ib Hezbollah brigades attack Al-Kadhimi for dismissing security leaders

Date: 2021-01-22 17:08:43
Kata'ib Hezbollah brigades attack Al-Kadhimi for dismissing security leaders

Kata'ib Hezbollah responds al-Ani's statements: wicked deception

Date: 2021-04-14 17:09:49
Kata'ib Hezbollah responds al-Ani's statements: wicked deception

Kata'ib Hezbollah: Tomorrow's demonstrations aim to postpone the elections

Date: 2021-05-24 21:49:32
Kata'ib Hezbollah: Tomorrow's demonstrations aim to postpone the elections

Kata'ib Hezbollah joins Hasan Nasrallah's "Deterrence Equation" 

Date: 2021-06-16 17:51:05
Kata'ib Hezbollah joins Hasan Nasrallah's "Deterrence Equation" 

Kata'ib Hezbollah calls the security forces to cooperate with the armed factions to kick out the "U.S. Enemy"

Date: 2021-06-28 17:48:04
Kata'ib Hezbollah calls the security forces to cooperate with the armed factions to kick out the "U.S. Enemy"