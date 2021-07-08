Kata'ib Hezbollah criticizes targeting the U.S. embassy

Shafaq News/ The Security official of Kata'ib Hezbollah movement, Abu Ali al-Askari, expressed his rejection to targeting diplomatic missions by the "Resistance" factions.

In a blog on Telegram, al-Askari said, "Resistance, in all its forms, is an inherent right for the Iraqi people."

"Whoever defends the occupation Forces and the killers of the Iraqi people is a traitor criminal," he said.

Al-Askari urged the Resistance Factions to respect the "rules of engagement", warning the "Enemy" of "harsh response"..