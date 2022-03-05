Report

Kata'ib Hezbollah commander calls for arresting Abu Ragheef and al-Kadhimi

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-05T18:53:09+0000
Shafaq News/ The senior security commander of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, Abu Ali al-Askari, called for issuing an arrest warrant against the head of Anti-Corruption Committee, Ahmed Abu Ragheef, hinting at a near-collapse of the "Turkish-Emirati" collage, in reference to the alliance of the Sadrist movement, al-Siyada bloc, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

Al-Askari tweeted, "We commend the ruling of the Federal Supreme Court on the so-called 'Abu Ragheef' committee. We urge the security forces, and whoever can execute the arrest warrant against Abu Ragheef, to receive the fair punishment."

Abu Ragheef called those who were affected by the deeds of Abu Ragheef to file lawsuits against him.

"We also call to put 'al-Kadhimi of treachery' behind bars for participating in the assassination of the leaders of victory," he said.

Al-Askari said that the "Turkish-Emirati herbalist blend" will collapse soon.

"Many Iraqis believe that Kuwait is an Iraqi land. Some believe that the princes of Kuwait owe Iraq more than 50 billion dollars and hold them accountable for the killing of thousands of Iraqis and destroying plants and buildings due to the US invasion."

