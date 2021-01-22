Kata'ib Hezbollah brigades attack Al-Kadhimi for dismissing security leaders

Shafaq News / The Hezbollah Brigades' security official, Abu Ali Al-Askari, attacked Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, after a series of major security changes he made yesterday.

Al-Askari said in a tweet, "the exploitation of Al-Tayaran crime to settle scores with some security leaders is meanness and villainy, and should not go unnoticed", adding, "Everyone knows that ISIS is Bin Salman and the sons of Zayed's right hands, and the complicity of some government parties with these encourages them to continue their crimes in Iraq."

He pointed out, "We assure our proud people that the Islamic Resistance will take its role in defending our dear people."

Al-Kadhimi removed five prominent security leaders from their posts, on Thursday, following the double suicide bombing that left 32 casualties and 110 wounded in central Baghdad.

The dismissals included the Deputy Minister of Interior for Intelligence Affairs, the Director-General of Intelligence and Combating Terrorism at the Ministry of Interior, the Baghdad operations commander, the Federal Police Commander, and the Director of the Intelligence and Security Department of Baghdad Operations.