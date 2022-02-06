Report

Kata'ib Hezbollah: US is facilitating the terrorists' movements on the borders

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-06T19:29:53+0000
Kata'ib Hezbollah: US is facilitating the terrorists' movements on the borders

Shafaq News / The military spokesman for Kata'ib Hezbollah, Jaafar al-Husseini, revealed that ISIS intends to invade Karma district.

Al-Husseini said that the US is facilitating the terrorists' movements on the borders, noting that the security deployment aims to prevent any, potential terrorist attack.

Earlier today, the Security Media Cell issued an official clarification regarding the military convoys that entered al-Anbar governorate today.

The Cell said in a statement that the convoy belonged to al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF), and was carrying members who were on a leave and came back to resume their duties, noting that their deployment is legal and official.

Earlier today, Kata'ib Hezbollah brigades sent military convoys to al-Anbar today, to replace its units in the governorates, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the military convoys -which were carrying armed men- belong to al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF)- Kata'ib Hezbollah Brigades, entered the governorate to deploy and replace fighters, noting that it is a routinal military action.

However, a source in the Kata'ib told Shafaq News agency that this step is a message to Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi, and a request for him to arm some tribes in al-Anbar.

He added that an official statement might be issued to clarify the whole situation in the next few hours.

