Kata'ib Hezbollah: Erbil's attack ushers a new phase of the conflict 

Shafaq News/ The Kata'ib Hezbollah movement on Sunday said that the attack that targeted sites in Kurdistan's capital city, Erbil, came in retaliation for the "Zionist" attack on Iranian targets in Syria last week. In a statement earlier today, Sunday, the Iran-backed movement said that the bombardment of an "advanced headquarters of the Zionist entity" in Erbil ushers a "new kind of conflict on the land of Iraq". The statement called the military bases and foreign intelligence headquarters from Iraq. "For those whose voices rose and feign wept on sovereignty, where were those voices when the US invaders and the Zionist entity bombed the Iraqi security forces and the weapons depots?" Around a dozen missiles rained down on Erbil near midnight, reportedly targeting the US consulate's new building. Though neighboring areas were struck, the attack seems to have only caused material damage and minor injuries to two citizens. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attack later on Sunday. The IRGC said it had targeted a "strategic center of the Zionist regime's conspiracies and wickedness". Earlier this week, Iran said Israeli airstrikes in Syria had killed two IRGC officers and vowed revenge. "Any repetition of attacks by Israel will be met with a harsh, decisive, and destructive response," the IRGC said a statement Sunday.

