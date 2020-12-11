Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Karim Khan: The strength and courage of Iraqis contributed to the elimination of ISIS

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-11T13:35:42+0000
Karim Khan: The strength and courage of Iraqis contributed to the elimination of ISIS

Shafaq News / The UN team tasked with investigating ISIS crimes described the mass grave known as the "Mothers' Tomb" for the Yazidis in Nineveh as a horrific reminder of the gravity of terrorist crimes, praising at the same time the strength and courage of all Iraqi components that contributed to the victory over the terrorist organization.

The head of the team, Karim Khan, said in a speech that the "mothers' tomb" that was discovered and examined by the team of experts in Nineveh Governorate is "a shocking reminder of the enormity of the atrocities inflicted by ISIS on innocent communities in Iraq."

He added that the "mothers' grave" contains the remains of children, teenage girls and women who were executed after ISIS identified them as having passed the childbearing age, meaning that they were too old and not fit to be taken as prisoners.

The Iraqi government had resumed exhumation activities by opening two new mass graves of victims executed by ISIS. 

In 2014, ISIS killed large numbers of Yazidis in Sinjar, Nineveh Governorate, and forced tens of thousands of them to flee while detaining thousands of girls and women as captives.

More than 6,400 Yazidis were kidnapped, 3,200 of them managed to flee, some were rescued, and others' fate remains unknown.

According to the United Nations, evidence indicates that hundreds of Kocho village residents in Sinjar were killed by ISIS, while more than 700 women and children were kidnapped.

The United Nations began its joint investigation last year to exhume the bodies of ISIS victims in the vicinity of Kocho in March 2019.

related

ISIS member confess of participating in Sinjar massacre: We killed young men, old people,children and took Yezidi women as captives

Date: 2019-10-20 11:00:03
ISIS member confess of participating in Sinjar massacre: We killed young men, old people,children and took Yezidi women as captives

Kirkuk police dismantle an ISIS network in the governorate

Date: 2020-10-22 08:09:03
Kirkuk police dismantle an ISIS network in the governorate

5 members of the PMF killed in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2020-08-20 05:34:41
5 members of the PMF killed in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Within a week, ISIS step up and launch two attacks in western Iraq

Date: 2020-02-04 11:32:47
Within a week, ISIS step up and launch two attacks in western Iraq

ISIS terrorists killed in airstrikes in Saladin and Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-04 09:29:29
ISIS terrorists killed in airstrikes in Saladin and Kirkuk

Three members of Al-Hashd killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-17 05:33:58
Three members of Al-Hashd killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Iraqi Intelligence arrests ISIS members

Date: 2020-11-09 10:03:51
Iraqi Intelligence arrests ISIS members

ISIS’s Sharia Mufti formation ends

Date: 2020-09-05 11:30:03
ISIS’s Sharia Mufti formation ends